Gospel artiste-cum preacher releases music video

Sithatshisiwe Gwaza, Sunday News Reporter

Preacher and gospel musician Stephanie Mafu has released a music video for his most listened song izolo.

The song was released last month.

“I was a part of gospel maniacs group in Bulawayo, but I then ventured out to explore the music journey by myself after having gained the experience and a bit of exposure,” said Mafu appreciating his successful solo journey in the music industry thus far.

He started recording in 2015 and in 2017 he shared the stage with the famous Takesure Zama and later with Winky D in the Ziyawa Econet show. He has toured outside the country and has worked with artistes from Australia and New Zealand.

“My video has been well received and has recorded massive hits on social media. I’m grateful for the support I have received,” he said.

Although Mafu had challenges in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic to continue with his trade, he used the break from live shows to work on the video, which is a marvel to watch. He is also looking forward to release a track “Donovan” by the end of the year.