Government outlines food mitigation strategy

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

GOVERNMENT has assured the nation that the country’s 3.8 million rural population that is projected to be food insecure over the hunger period peak will be prioritized in food assistance programs set to be channeled as part of the food deficit mitigation strategy.

This was revealed by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Senator Monica Mutsvangwa this Tuesday in a post cabinet briefing.

The cabinet approved the plan for the mitigation strategy which is informed by the Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee for Rural livelihood assessment results. These results indicated that approximately 38 percent of the country’s rural population will be food insecure over the hunger peak period hence it will be targeted.

“The nation is being advised that for the 2022/2023 consumption year, the projections of the Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee (Zimvac) for Rural Livelihood Assessment Results (2022) indicated that approximately 38% of the country’s rural population consisting of 3.8 million people will be food insecure over the peak hunger period, that is, January to March 2023

“Cabinet wishes to assure the nation that all the 3.8 million people projected to be food insecure will be targeted as beneficiaries. Government will distribute food to all the needy households in provinces. The World Food Programme and other development partners are expected to channel their food assistance through Government structures, as per practice,” said Sen Mutsvangwa.

Government further assured the nation that there is grain strategically reserved which part of it will cover the projected food insecure population.

“The nation is assured that the country has 490 000 metric tonnes of grain in the Strategic Grain Reserve. Thus, the 120 000 metric tonnes required to support the needy households will be sufficiently covered,” said Sen Mutsvangwa

The targeting of beneficiaries and distribution of grain will be undertaken through District Drought Relief Committees.

