Highlanders come up with categories for monthly donations

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have come up with categories for fixed monthly donations that vary from US$2 up to US$20 a month.

Bosso recently made a passionate plea to members, supporters as well as anyone willing to assist the club, which is facing financial difficulties. Last year, Highlanders lost NetOne as their main sponsors with Amahlolanyama’s situation not helped by the return of football being played without fans because that came with a lot of requirements like weekly testing of players for the coronavirus.

Highlanders has asked its chapters to agree on the amounts to be contributed by its members. From there, Highlanders have categorised the contributions from US$2, US$5, US$10, US$15 and US$20.

Donald Ndebele, the Highlanders treasurer said those willing to assist are being asked to commit to at least for three months, with a review to be done after that period.

Ndebele a week ago sent out an appeal to those willing to assist Highlanders fulfill its financially obligations to players and staff.

At the beginning of last month, Highlanders players went on strike to push for an upward review of their salaries ahead of their Chibuku Super Cup against Bulawayo City. The players however ended the strike on the eve of the match they went on to win 1-0.

In a meeting convened by the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe, the Highlanders executive agreed to add US$70 to whatever the players are earning every month.

