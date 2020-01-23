Highlanders get training attire from UK based fan

Mandla Ncube, Sports Reporter

Highlanders Football Club were on Thursday presented with training attire sourced by United Kingdom based well- wisher.

The apparel was handed over to the club by UK based Highlanders member Ezra ‘Tshisa’ Sibanda in a presentation attended by Bosso vice chairman Modern Ngwenya and chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube.

Speaking at the presentation, Sibanda said the equipment was sourced by Nqobile Nkomo, a Highlanders fan based in the UK. He commended Nkomo’s efforts and urged other Highlanders stakeholders to replicate this gesture in other forms that drive the institution forward.

“I am not just fan, I am a very passionate fan, Highlanders is a religion as we all know it needs everyone to get together and support this institution, that’s the only thing we are left with in the Southern part of the country,” said Sibanda.

“If all of us come together and organise resources for this club there’s no way Highlanders should be suffering when it has got so many people,” he added.

With Highlanders being a member driven club, Dube hailed the donations as an answer to some of their calls that emphasise on the members of the club remaining the core of the team’s running.

“Throughout the world wherever our members are, they are starting to galvanise themselves, to collect themselves around various initiatives, each in their own corner and each willing one thing, that the club must do well”, he said.

Sibanda said the donation was an answer to the needs at the club that addresses how players fine tune for matches.

“This is part of a response to our usual need, our need for equipment, our need for resources, our need for strengthening the way we look, the way the players feel and the way they train,” Sibanda said.

Highlanders’ preseason preparations were certainly handed a boost following this donation by Nkomo.