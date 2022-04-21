Hippo spotted in Byo

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Correspondent

A STRAY hippo that was last week spotted around Tshabalala and Emgwanwini areas in Bulawayo has been shot dead.

The hippo was killed last Friday by Zimparks rangers on the boundaries of Tshabalala and Emganwini.

Zimparks spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo confirmed the putting down of the wild animal.

“We suspect that the hippo which is said to have been seen in Emganwini is the one that was seen in Tshabalala game sanctuary. We attended to that animal and it was shot on the boundaries of Tshabalala and Emganwini,” said Mr Farawo.

Sources who spoke to this reporter revealed that they saw the hippo at night at Emganwini suburb near Plumtree.

“I saw it during the night when I knocked off late. I was with some of my colleagues when we spotted it. It however, turned its back on us as we suspected it was running away from the light. I also suspect it would roam during the night when they will be less activity hence probably a number of residents might have not seen it,” said a resident of Emganwini.

In 2021 two hippos were shot dead in Gwanda after one of them had killed a man in Lushongwe village.