Housing programme for civil servants, low-income earners approved

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

GOVERNMENT has approved the Musha-Muzi Housing Programme, a project that is set to see low-income earners in the country acquire homes at affordable prices.

The programme, a brainchild of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA), will see the establishment of the Musha-Muzi Housing Fund, the fund will facilitate the acquisition of homes for those in the low income earning bracket.

Approval of the programme was announced yesterday by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa.

“Cabinet was informed that the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) proposed the establishment of the Musha-Muzi Housing Fund. The Fund will anchor and facilitate the sustainable financing and development of affordable houses for the lowest earning members of society. An independent housing governance ecosystem will be created to operationalise the scheme and assure participants of utmost prudence in managing the Fund,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the programme will be rolled in four phases, with Phase One targeting civil service employees countrywide, while phases two, three and four will be extended to non-government employees.

“The Musha-Muzi programme will build a four-roomed house on a 200 square-metre piece of land. In redevelopment areas, the Programme will focus on the construction of high-rise developments in areas already serviced by existing municipal facilities. For the high-rise developments, an average of 800 square metres will be required for development of four storey units to cater for sixteen families,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said implementation of the Musha-Muzi project will be co-ordinated by the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities, in consultation with all relevant critical stakeholders.