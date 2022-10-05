Hwange 7 and 8 Expansion Project gathers momentum

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Zimbabwe Power Company will this week receive the third batch of Hwange B Substation transformers, a major milestone in the Hwange 7 and 8 Expansion Project.

In a statement ZPC revealed that the two auto transformers for the Hwange B Substation are sized at 630 MVA, 400/330 KV each, with the construction of transformer foundations having since started and most of the work completed.

Substations are crucial to the Hwange 7 and 8 Expansion Project for the transmission and distribution of the generated power to different load centers across the country and the entire Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) region.

“This milestone is expected to contribute immensely towards the key aspirations of the National Development Strategy (NDS1) and Vision 2030, which is targeted to immensely contribute in achieving energy self-sufficiency as we move towards total electrification of the country.

“The new transformers will help reduce the numerous power interruptions that have had a negative impact on households, industries, human capital institutions, and essential basic service delivery. The overall Hwange 7 and 8 Expansion project progress is now at 94%, and the Hwange B Substation works are expected to be completed in time for the commissioning of Hwange Unit 7 in November this year,” reads the statement.

ZPC further revealed that other substations, namely the Insukamini Substation and the Marvel Substation, both in Bulawayo, which will have lines connecting to the Hwange B Substation are also expected to be completed in November.

“These Bulawayo substations will enable the transmission of electricity to consumers in Bulawayo and Matabeleland South and North Provinces. Sherwood B Substation, which is situated in Kwekwe (another substation project), will be completed in March 2023, in time for Hwange Unit 8 commissioning. Customers fed by the Sherwood Substation are spread over the Midlands, Mashonaland East, West, and Masvingo provinces,” reads the statement.