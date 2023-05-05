Hwange banks on 12th man…as the Colliery opens.

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Sports Reporter

THERE is an overbound aura of happiness surrounding the coal mining town of Hwange, as the Colliery stadium opens gates for Castle Lager Premiership action this Saturday.

The last time this stadium hosted a top-flight league match was in 2019. On Sunday, Hwange FC returns to its park when they face Bulawayo Chiefs.

For the multitudes of Chipangano fans, the return would be sentimental.

The excitement has reached fever pitch, said Hwange FC Supporters Association chairman Lisutu Ndlovu in an interview.

“We are excited that finally, we are back to the home of Chipangano. It means a lot to us as supporters. We now have a chance to see and give our team maximum support. The team needs the support that we give them when playing at home. When playing away from home very few supporters or even none sometimes are able to travel to go and support the team.”

Ndlovu said already they have started a campaign to lure as many people to throng the stadium.

He was of the view that Hwange has the most loyal fans.

“Hwange has the most passionate fans in the league. Our slogan is ‘Take take nabeve’ (On with them). Dynamos, Highlanders and Caps beat us on numbers only. For passion and love for the team, we are the best.

Coming back to Hwange stadium is a great relief to us as supporters and to the team and community at large. We are very grateful to Hwange Colliery and team management for working round the clock to ensure that we meet the required standards, ” said Ndlovu.