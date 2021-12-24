Hwange Colliery Company contracts German based company

Sunday News Reporter, Collin Moyo

HWANGE Colliery Company has contracted a German-based specialist company, DTM, to assist with the underground fires following coal fires which have been destroying lives in the community.

In a statement Friday, Hwange Colliery managing director, Dr Charles Zinyemba, said they were aware of the underground fires, and were putting measures in place to mitigate the coal seam fires.

“As part of long-term mitigation measures, Hwange Colliery Company has since contracted a German-based specialist company to assist with necessary interventions,” said Dr. Zinyemba.

“As a precautionary measure, campaigns were and will continue to be carried out in schools and villages. Tribal elders were engaged to assist in disseminating this information to the villagers,” he said.

“Communities in close proximity to the affected areas will continue to be informed of temporary measures to manage risks such as road diversions to Number 3 villages, barricading well as placement of signages at the affected areas.”

Dr Zinyemba said that Hwange Colliery had acquired a drone for security purposes, as well as for identification of underground fires.

“We have confidence that put together, all the above interventions will soon absolutely contain the spontaneous fires, all to the best interest of the Hwange citizenry and related stakeholders,” he said.