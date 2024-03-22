Hwange dates Victoria Falls City in friendly

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League outfit Hwange are set to make a short trip to the resort town of Victoria Falls where they are going to take on City Football Club in a friendly match that will be played at Chinotimba Stadium tomorrow.

Chipangano have had a breathtaking start to their 2024 season campaign winning one and drawing one.

In thier first match of the season, Hwange edged Yadah Stars 1-0 before they came from two goals down to force a 2-2 all draw against Dynamos.

The miners have took advantage of the FIFA international break to keep themselves in shape ahead of their Week Three fixture against tricky Bulawayo Chiefs that will be played deep in the bowels of Colliery Stadium.

Hwange are in a rebuilding exercise after having being ditched by a number of seasoned players that include Thabani Goredema and goalkeeper Nedrick Madeya.

Goredema is now in the books of Southern Region Division One side Adachi. Madeya signed for Premiership side Greenfuel.