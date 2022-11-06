Hwange woman electrocuted

Caroline Mutsawu, Sunday News Reporter

A-41-YEAR-OLD woman from Hwange was electrocuted on Thursday after switching on lights in her fowl run.

Lillian Mhlanga (41) from Madumabisa, Hwange allegedly died through electrocution after switching on the lights in her fowl run intending to feed her chicks.

“Around 7pm, the now deceased entered her fowl run intending to feed her chicks and upon switching on the lights she was electrocuted. The daughter of the deceased tried to rescue her but in getting in contact with the deceased she was shocked by electricity. She then called out for help from neighbours and it was only when an electric breaker was tripped by one of the neighbours that the deceased was able to be removed from the fowl run,” said Matabeleland North ZRP spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda.

Mhlanga was then ferried to St Patrick’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival. Police in Hwange and electrical engineers from Hwange Colliery Company Limited attended the scene and discovered that the electrical connection from the house to the fowl run was illegal with some electricity conductors not insulated, police said. — @5_Shannico