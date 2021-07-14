I am sorry: Bosso chairman Johnfat Sibanda

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club executuve committe chairman, Johnfat Sibanda has apologised for statements made during his campaign.

In a statement, Sibanda, who defeated Kenneth Mhlophe by just five votes to land the Bosso chairmanship said he had been made aware that some of his utterances in the build up to the polls had not been well received by some members.

“It has since come to my attention that during the heat of elections and immediately thereafter there are some statements that I made which did not go down well with a section of some of our members. I hereby sincerely apologise to all of our members that were offended by my statements,” stated Sibanda.

The Highlanders chairman said his desire is for the Bosso family to stand together. His hope is that the apology is well received by those who might have been offended by those who might have been angered by his utterances.

” I wish to categorically state that my wish is to see a united Bosso family working together as one for the benefit of our club. I hope this apology will be received well by all those that were offended by my statements.At Highlanders we are one,” concluded Sibanda.

Highlanders are facing unrest which has seen players go on strike citing unhappiness on what they are getting paid by the club.

