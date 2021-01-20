Injuries, sickness hits Warriors camp ahead of clash with Burkina Faso

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

AHEAD of a crucial fixture against Burkina Faso at the African Nations Championship at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé, Cameroon on Wednesday, Zimbabwe Warriors coach, Zdravko Logarusic faces a headache with some players ruled out while others are racing against time to prove their fitness.

According to Warriors team manager, Wellington Mpandare, the duo of Richard Hachiro and Qadr Amini have been ruled out of the match while Wellington Taderera, Denver Mukamba, Andrew Mbeba, Ronald Chitiyo and Thomas Chideu have to pass late fitness tests. Injury and sickness are the responsible for the dire situation in the Warriors camp.

“Richard Hachiro, Qadr Amini are out, Wellington Taderera, Denver Mukamba, Andrew Mbeba, Ronald Chitiyo and Thomas Chideu are expected to pass late fitness,’’ Mpandare said.

Zimbabwe and Burkina Faso lost their opening fixtures at the tournament on Saturday with both teams under pressure to win on Wednesday to stand any chance of progressing to the next round of the tournament. The Warriors lost 1-0 to the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the opening fixture of the tournament while the Stallions were also beaten 1-0 by the Eagles of Mali on the same day.

Any result that is not a win for Zimbabwe would rule them out of progressing to the next round especially if Cameroon or Mali get another three points when the two teams clash in a Group A fixture at the same venue today. – @Mdawini_29