Insurance compensation, ex gratia assistance to victims of Beitbridge road accident

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

THE Insurance Council of Zimbabwe (ICZ) has said it is working with Civil Protection Unit in responding to the Saturday’s road accident in Beitbridge disaster through the provision of the necessary interventions.

The accident happened when a City Bus coach travelling to Harare from South Africa veered into the opposite lane after hitting a donkey, resulting in a head-on collision with a Blue Circle bus.

Seven passengers died on the spot with two more dying on arrival at Beitbridge District Hospital.

The Government and bus operators have pledged to assist families of the victims with medical and funeral expenses.

On Monday, Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, confirmed the death of two other passengers during a visit to some of the survivors admitted to United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH).

In a statement, ICZ said they extend their deepest condolences to the families.

“The Insurance Council of Zimbabwe (ICZ) and its members, the non-life insurers and reinsurers in Zimbabwe, extend their deepest condolences to the families and the nation of Zimbabwe on the death of nine people in the road traffic accident involving the Blue Circle and City buses that occurred on the 16th of March 2024 along the Masvingo- Beitbridge road. Our prayers are also with the injured passengers to whom we wish a speedy and full recovery,” it said.

ICZ said the Blue Circle bus involved in the accident had the statutory public passenger liability cover as per the Road Traffic Act and they (ICZ) have activated the policy to pay for the medical and funeral costs for the victims.

It said through the policy, the injured will receive treatment or be reimbursed for medical expenses incurred.

“ICZ will pay for funeral services provided by selected service providers to have the deceased transported and laid to rest in the preferred locations within Zimbabwe. Benefits are subject to the statutory limits. Beneficiaries of the deceased passengers will, through the policy, receive a death benefit,” read part of the statement.

ICZ said the City bus did not have public passenger liability insurance and was non-compliant with the Road Traffic Act insurance provisions.

It said victims travelling on the bus will, however, benefit from ex gratia compensation as part of the ICZ corporate social responsibility to alleviate the financial burden arising from the accident.

ICZ added: “While the statutory compensation limits may not be adequate for the expenses arising from the medical treatment or funeral service requirements. ICZ will make a concerted effort towards the provision of necessary assistance to the victims and their families.”

For more information, victims and affected families may contact the ICZ on telephone number +263 86 77007101.