It’s derby day!. . . Bosso take on Bulawayo Chiefs at BF

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

TODAY marks the ninth league meeting between Bulawayo Chiefs and Highlanders.

Since Chiefs got promoted to the topflight league in 2018, they have beaten Highlanders twice in the league while Bosso has registered four victories over them. The other two matches finished as stalemates.

Last season, Bosso won the first leg 1-0 before the two teams went on to play a goalless draw in the second leg.

The two go into this afternoon’s tie at the back of contrasting fortunes in the opening week of league games.

Bosso won 2-1 at home against Dynamos while Amakhosi Amahle lost 2-1 away to Green Fuel in Chisumbanje.

However, all that will not matter this afternoon as derbies, by nature, can be very unpredictable.

Bragging rights will be at stake and history and form usually do not come to play that much in such encounters.

Both teams have a lot at stake.

Bulawayo Chiefs head coach Thulani Sibanda predicts an exciting game of football.

“People should look forward to a good game of football. This time of the season there is a certain level of fitness that we expect from the boys and I think the boys are there. We are a little bit behind because we started our training programme late as we held trials to come up with our squad for this season,” said Sibanda.

He said they will miss the services of midfielder Lucky Ndlela whose registration is yet to be completed.

“We hope by the time we get to the fixture after this one, we will have registered all the players we need. We may have a hurdle with Ndlela because of certain issues but we are hopeful we will get clearances for some of the players we want to add into our squad,” he said.

Highlanders midfielder Mckinnon Mushore hopes the team will carry the momentum from the Dynamos game into the derby clash.

“We are happy with how we started the season. We want to do better than we did last season. Last season we had an opportunity to win the league but we ended up finishing fifth. So, the hope this time around is we finish in a better position.

“The morale in camp is good and everyone is geared for the next match. This season I want to contribute more in terms of goals and providing assists for my teammates,” said Mushore.

The only injury concerns for Bosso ahead of the game are Divine Mhindirira and Darlington Mukuli who are battling knee injuries.

Chiefs will look up to the likes of Panashe Shoko, Malvin Hativagoni, Xolisani Moyo and Bukhosi Sibanda in their bid to upset Highlanders.

Fixtures

Bulawayo Chiefs v Highlanders (Barbourfields), Chegutu Pirates v ZPC Kariba (Baob). – @innocentskizoe.