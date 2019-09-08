It’s game on in social soccer leagues

Mandla Moyo, Sports Reporter

COMPETITION for the top accolade in the Bulawayo Social Soccer League remains open following a number of shocking results posted by title contenders.

Last week, in Pool B Real Magwegwe were the first to get a dosage of fire after Cowdray Park-based Finance shocked them 2-1 in their backyard. The defeat, followed by the point picked up by their nearest rivals Mayihlome saw the later gain ground on leaders Skippers to sit five points below the mark.

It is also interesting to note that reigning pool B league champions Entumbane Bombers are now out of the picture this season following a string of poor results that have seen them fall further to position nine on the table.

Bombers coach Livers Phiri blames divisive elements within the team as well migration of players to other teams for their poor run.

“Even though we were the best team in our pool last year, divisive elements within the team plus some players that left has cost us badly. We have however, regrouped, a situation that has seen us go for eight games unbeaten but sadly we have not gained much ground on teams above us because they are also winning their games. We will however, fight to win as many games as possible to finish in a respectable position,” said Phiri.

In pool A reigning champions Stars FC remain in the hunt for their second crowning moment in succession after adding Brotherhood to their latest causalities this second half of the season. The three goals scored without reply were enough for them to take one more step towards that moment. Stars are fifteen points away from second placed Mthala who blew away two points when they drew with stubborn Glenkara away from home.

Once again BSSL teams proved why football is but a contested terrain the world over where teams fight for dominance.

In the midst of playing it, emotions rise to reach alarming levels when “push comes to shove”, as witnessed recently.

Meanwhile, in the Wolanani Football League, Lorchard are still the team to beat after accumulating 34 points from 13 games.

Their strikers have been ruthless, finding the back of the net 52 times complimented but a rock solid defence which has been breached three times. Sondelani occupy second position after collecting 33 points from the same number of games with the leaders. Banana are the third best team after accumulating 32 points while the four best team is 10 points away from them after harvesting 22 points. The whipping boys in the group are Mabheleni who have collected a paltry six points from 33 games to date.

BSSL Fixtures

Pool A: 70 Combination v 94 Strivers (Mambo, Tshabalala), Ndola Stars v Khami Hydon (Iminyela), Tigers v Fireworks (Mazai Makokoba), Cowdray Park Masters v Makwee (TM Cowdray), Old Timers v Fundu’ukulinda (Pumula North), Congo chiefs v Magwegwe Bullets (Inyathi Mpopoma), Zulu Chiefs v CreamTata (Marisha, Old Magwegwe), Patapata v FC Pirates (Iminyela two), Glenkara v Santos Thand’abantu (Somhlolo, Nkulumane), Stars v Mganwini Legends (Iminyela one), Edgars v Iminyela Timers (Somhlolo Nkulumane), Mthala v Brotherhood (Bango, Mpopoma), Man United v Vule Vale (Emakhandeni).

Pool B: Siyabangena v Real Magwegwe (Phekiwe Nkulumane), Entumbane Bombers v Gwabalanda Legends (Esiporweni, Entumbane), Finance v Zinwa (TM Cowdray), Njube Crackers v Real Shwelele (Desert Njube), NJC v Matshobana (Mazai Makokoba), Wembley v Skippers (Lobengula High), Pumula crackers v Nkulumane (Silwane), Emganwini Celtics v Pioneer (Food 4 Less Mganwini), Mabutweni v West Com (Insukamini Primary), Pelandaba v Zobha (Induba Primary), Lobels v Shwelele (Matshobana), Mayihlome v FC Zonke (Inyathi Mpopoma), Robert Sinyoka v Happy valley (Emarorini Pumula South).

Bafa League fixtures week 13:

Unity Village v Rebels, Victory FC v United FC, Safeguard v Joker FC, Mat High City v Mpilo United, NGA Chronicle v Anolle Castings FC.