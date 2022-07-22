Josta still a Bosso player

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

DESPITE a lot of talk about Joel “Josta” Ngodzo leaving Highlanders, Bosso coach Baltemar Brito has stated that the midfielder is still with the club.

The 33-year old Ngodzo has been linked with moves to Bulawayo City and Caps United since he has struggled to command a place in the Highlanders starting lineup. On occasions when he has started or introduced as a substitute, Ngodzo has shown some flashes of brilliance, with his deft touched a delight for the fans but his failure to command a place in the starting lineup could see him leaving.

Brito said as far as the coaches were concerned, Ngodzo was still part of the team but were not sure on the administrative side of things.

Bulawayo City were said to be in talks with Highlanders to have the 2019 Soccer Star of the Year on loan. Two Bosso players, goalkeeper Reward Muza and striker Rodi Sibanda on loan from their neigbhours until the end of the season.

“Joel still makes part of the squad, he is still player of the club so its technical decisions. He is a player of Highlanders,’’ Brito said.

Highlanders have released Keith Mavunga and promoted 16-year old Prince Ndlovu to the first team in the only transfer business which has taken place so far at Number 50 Robert Mugabe Way.

