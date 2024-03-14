JSC to recruit 10 more High Court judges

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Judicial Services Commission (JSC) is set to recruit 10 High Court judges and one judge of the Administrative Court with the commission calling on members of the public to nominate candidates who are suitably qualified to fill in the vacancies by 2 April 2024.

In an advert flighted by the commission, the candidate should be above 40 years old, a qualified legal practitioner and practiced using Roman-Dutch of English among other qualifications.

“The Judicial Service Commission announces that 10 vacancies for Judges have arisen in the High Court of Zimbabwe. In terms of section 180 (4)(b) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, members of the public are hereby invited to nominate suitably qualified persons to fill the above positions in the High Court. Section 179 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe provides that a person is qualified for appointment as a judge of the High Court, if he or she is at least forty years old.

“In addition, if he/she is or has been a judge of a court with unlimited jurisdiction in civil or criminal matters in a country in which the common law is Roman-Dutch of English and English is an officially recognised language, or for at least seven years, whether continuously or not, he or she has been qualified to practise as a legal practitioner- in Zimbabwe; in a country in which the common law is Roman- Dutch and English is an officially recognised language; or if he or she is a Zimbabwean citizen, in a country in which the common law is English and English is an officially recognised language; and is currently so qualified to practise,” reads the advert.

The JSC emphasised that aspiring candidates’ attention is drawn to section 179 (2) of the Constitution which provides that a prospective candidate must be a fit and proper person to hold office as a judge.

“In this respect, aspiring candidates are required to submit a medical report attesting to their mental and physical fitness to hold the office of a High Court Judge. Failure to disclose required information will lead to disqualification from the interviews,” reads the advert.

The Judicial Service Commission also invited on members of the public to nominate suitably qualified persons to fill the position of the judge of the administrative Court.

JSC further advised members of the public intending to nominate candidates that they can obtain nomination forms from the office of the Secretary, Judicial Service Commission at JSC House or the office of Provincial Magistrate in charge of the Province at Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Bindura, Chinhoyi, Mutare, Gwanda, Marondera, Hwange and Gweru; or the website of the JSC www.jsc.org.zw where they can be downloaded.

