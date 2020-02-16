Junior players impress Harrison

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

TWO players from the Highlanders developmental team, Bosso90 are said to stand a great chance of breaking into the first team this year.

Central defender Cardwellw Gavaza and midfielder Muziwakhe Dlamini have been training with the first team and are said to have impressed new coach Mark Harrison, with prospects of the duo making it said to be high.

“Cardwell and Muzi have really impressed, their chances of making it into the first team really look good,’’ said a source.

It should be interesting if Dlamini breaks into the first team since the player was last year loaned out to Clothing Industry Workers’ Union (CIWU) in the Zifa Southern Region Division One. The player was outstanding and this saw him voted among the best 11 players in the league in 2019.

So far there has been no activity in terms of signings at Highlanders. Ronald Moyo, the Highlanders media and communications officer said there is unlikely to be a shopping spree at Bosso since they managed to retain the bulk of the players they had in 2019.

“Highlanders does not work under pressure, we sign players that fit into the system, we won’t be seen on the shopping spree, we kept the core of the squad from last season. We can only sign 25 seniors. There are players from Bosso90 who we are assessing, once the coaches make a decision, then we will unveil the squad for the season,” Moyo said.

On reports that they were letting go young defender Vincent Moyo, Ronald’s response was, “There are players that are being loaned out to get game time, Vincent Moyo is still contracted but he has been told that he might be loaned out. Any player can be loaned out in the event that they do not fit.”

It appears Dlamini’s improvement while at CIWU could be a motivator for Bosso to loan out some of their Bosso90 players for them to get the much-needed game time and become even better.

“Highlanders have not released any players, players develop by playing. Muziwakhe Dlamini is one of the players being assessed by the first team coaches and he was on loan last year. We can’t promote everyone from Bosso90, that would mean a complete overhaul of the team. Whatever decisions will be made will be good for the player and the club,’’ Moyo said.

It would appear that Highlanders are taking their time in evaluating players that are trying their luck. Bosso started field training on 6 February and yesterday they had a workout at a local gym.

“As long as it’s a day before the day of registration, people should wait for the right time, the squad will be announced.”

Some of the high profile players trying to secure contracts with Bosso are Mkhokheli Dube, Humphrey Ncube, Michelle Katsvairo, Chris Mverechena and Collins Mujuru.

Highlanders lost MacClive Phiri, Denzel Khumalo and Patrick Musaka whose contracts expired. Zambian striker, Peter Nyirenda also had his contract terminated by mutual consent together with Munyaradzi Chitambwe. Mverechena, formerly with Caps United has good chances of being signed seeing that Wellington Muuya and Erick Nyathi failed to give the Bosso number one a good challenge. Highlanders are also targeting veteran striker, Obadiah Tarumbwa to bolster their goal scoring options. The former Highlanders player is contracted to Talen Vision.

