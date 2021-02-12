JUST IN: 18 more Covid-19 deaths

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE recorded 18 Covid-19 deaths on Thursday with seven cases in Intensive Care Unit out of a total of 114 that are hospitalised.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care daily Covid-19 update, there were 114 hospitalised cases with seven asymptomatic, 59 mild to moderate, 41 severe and seven in Intensive Care Units. The Ministry further reported that as of Thursday the country had 85 new cases with 23 in Bulawayo alone.

“All 85 are local cases and Bulawayo had the highest with 23 cases. As of 10 February 2021, at 3pm there were 114 hospitalised cases, seven asymptomatic, 59 mild to moderate, 41 severe and seven in the Intensive Care Units. The seven-day rolling average for new cases fell to 111 from 128. 2 237 tests were done and the positivity was 3.8 percent,” said the Ministry.

The Ministry also reported that 159 new recoveries reported with the National Recovery rate standing at 84.8 percent and active cases going down to 3 937 on Thursday.

“As of 11 February 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 34 949 cases, including 29 630 recoveries and 1 382 deaths,” added the Ministry.

According to the Ministry deaths were recorded in Matabeleland South with six, Bulawayo, Manicaland and Mashonaland West each had three, while Harare, Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland East each had one death.

On Thursday, Bulawayo was leading with 23 new cases, followed by Mashonaland West with 17, Harare with 14, Manicaland and Masvingo each recorded 10.