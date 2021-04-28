JUST IN: Black Rhinos Queens gear up for inaugural Cosafa Women’s Champions League

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

BLACK Rhinos Queens are hard at work preparing for their participating in the inaugural Council of Southern Africa Football Associations Women’s Champions League, whose dates as well as venue are still to be finalised.

The Zimbabwean team is among the eight Southern African teams which will compete to win the only ticket to play at the Caf Women’s Champions League later this year. Cosafa recently advised that the regional Women’s Champions League qualifiers will be played either in June or August.

Each of the continent’s six football zones will be represented by one team at the eight-team continental finals. The host country will provide the seventh team while the eighth team will come from the zone of the host country for the first edition, but will be drawn from the zone of the defending champions in later editions.

The competition will serve as a qualifier for the first ever Caf Women’s Champions League that is scheduled to take place in late 2021 and the Cosafa event, which is another major step forward for women’s football in the Southern African region, will see the eight sides split into two groups of four, playing a minimum of three games.

Qualification for the semifinals is guaranteed for the top two teams in each pool, with an exciting line-up of champions from across the region, it is a certainly a thrilling new addition to the Cosafa calendar.

Black Rhinos Queens won the Zimbabwe Women Soccer League title in 2019.

