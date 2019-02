Sunday News Reporter

Prolific writer Charles Lovemore Mungoshi has died. He was 71.

Mungoshi died in the early hours today after battling ill health for nearly a decade. Mourners are gathered at his family house in Chitungwiza and funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

In a statement released by the Mungoshi family, they revealed that the veteran author had been ill for ten years after being diagnosed with a neurological condition.

More to follow…