JUST IN: Cheetahs win one, lose two at Rugby Africa Sevens Solidarity Camp in SA

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE continued to find the going tough at the Rugby Africa Sevens Solidarity Camp in Stellenbosch, South Africa when were beaten twice before they won one match in the three fixtures they played on Friday.

The Cheetahs were beaten 28-12 by Kenya, lost 31-5 to the South African second team before they defeated Uganda 19-7.

Kenya, who are headed for the Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan raced to a 28-0 lead by halftime with four converted tries and looked to extend their lead in the second stanza. Zimbabwe however did show more fight to score two tries. Nelson Madida and Godknows Mavara went over the line for the Cheetahs.

Against South African second team, the South Africans led 17-0 at the break after scoring three tries and there was no way back for the Zimbabweans. Biselele Tshamala was at the end of a brilliant move to score the only try in the match for the Cheetahs.

In their last match of the day, Zimbabwe proved to be too good for Uganda as they recorded a comfortable win.

Zimbabwe and Uganda are using the camp to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics Men's final qualifier to be held in Monaco next month. South Africa and Kenya, the other participants at the Solidarity Camp have already secured places at the Olympics.