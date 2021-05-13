JUST IN: Delta Beverages announce Premier Soccer League US$1.1 million a season three-year sponsorship

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

DELTA Beverages have announced sponsorship for the Premier Soccer League for the period 2021-23, which will see the country’s leading manufacturer bankrolling three competitions, with a total package of US$1 130 000 for each season.

In a press release on Thursday, Delta Beverages said they will sponsor the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League for US$700 000, the total package for the Chibuku Super Cup is US$375 000 while US$55 000 has been set aside for the Castle Challenge Cup. In making the announcement, Delta Beverages said they anticipate the 2021 season to be an entertaining one, with a number of activities lined up for the resumption of football in the country.

“Delta Beverages is excited to announce the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League sponsorship package for brands Castle Lager and Chibuku Super Cup for the 2021-23 period. 2021 will be an exciting season for all, with various activities lined up to restart our game in Zimbabwe despite the Covid-19 challenges,’’ read part of the statement.

The sponsors said their aim was to capture all football fans enticing them to watch live games through promotional activities, support their teams and sharing of the perfect moment in the comfort of their homes. Furthermore, Delta Beverages want to build a strong acceptability of the Castle Lager and Chibuku Super brands in the market.

FC Platinum were the last champions of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League in 2019 and they also went on to win the Castle Challenge Cup played in March last year. Highlanders won the Chibuku Super Cup in 2019 with a 1-0 triumph over Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Local football officially makes a return after more than a year of inactivity when the 18 PSL teams take part in a cluster competition which starts on 22 May. The teams have been placed in four groups, with the action lined up for Bulawayo, Harare, Mutare and Zvishavane.

@Mdawini_29