JUST IN: ED mourns President Magufuli

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has mourned the passing on of Tanzanian President, Cde John Magufuli, saying the whole African continent has lost a great leader.

President Magufuli (61) died on Wednesday from heart complications at a hospital in Dar es Salaam.

Posting on his official Twitter page, President Mnangagwa said Africa was mourning together with the people of Tanzania.

“My deepest condolences to the family of His Excellency President John Magufuli and the people of Tanzania. Africa mourns with you. May his soul rest in peace,” said President Mnangagwa.