JUST IN: Highlanders sign Nqobizitha Masuku, Ariel Sibanda extends stay with Bosso

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have signed midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku while goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda has extended his stay with the club.

Announcing the developments on their Twitter page on Friday, Highlanders said they were delighted to have secured the services of Masuku and that Sibanda had agreed to prolong his stay at Amahlolanyama.

“We are elated to announce the signing of Nqobizitha Masuku and that Ariel Sibanda, one of the pillars of our squad who had one of his best seasons of his career, winning the 2018 goalkeeper of the year award, has agreed new contract terms and extended his stay at Bosso,’’ read the Highlanders post.

Masuku, a Highlanders junior product recently had a stint with Buildcon of Zambia, having spent 2016 and 2017 with Zimbabwean champions FC Platinum. The tough tackling midfielder was a Highlanders player in 2015 and was part of the team which won the NetOne sponsored EasyCall Cup with a 1-0 triumph over Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium.

Sibanda has been an integral member of Highlanders, with the goalkeeper having been a Bosso first team player since 2009. The 29-year old has been Bosso’s first choice goalkeeper for years and has won the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Goalkeeper of the Year twice, in 2012 and in 2018. In the 2018 season, “Mangoye” kept 16 clean sheets in 28 league matches, saved two penalties and scored one penalty.

