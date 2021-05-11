JUST IN: Illegal vegetable vendors pose threat to Covid-19 fight

Nonsikelelo Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

SOME illegal vegetable vendors operating along the 5th Avenue market in Bulawayo are posing a threat to the fight against the Covid -19 pandemic, as they continuously violate prevention measures like wearing of face masks and social distancing.

Sunday News observed that vegetable vendors have resurfaced along the street but most of them are not adhering to most of the preventative measures. According to the Bulawayo City Council, there are no vending bays or trading spaces along the whole street. In May last year, council resolved to open 5th Avenue to vehicular traffic and move informal traders to various sites in the Central Business District and suburban areas.

This was contested in court by vendors associations and the matter was sat and heard by High Court Judge Justice Martin Makonese who, however, ruled in favour of the council. Speaking to Sunday News, BCC corporate communications manager Mrs Nesisa Mpofu confirmed that council banned vegetable vendors along 5th Avenue.

“As the City council, the only recognised marketing along 5th Avenue are those trading as Market Wholesalers in shops. All vending activities along 5th Avenue are illegal and should be treated as such,” she said.

Mrs Mpofu also pointed out that licensed wholesalers are expected to adhere to all Covid- 19 and lockdown regulations.

“As such, they are expected to enforce and comply with Covid-19 regulations as stipulated by the Government of Zimbabwe through the Ministry of Health and also by the World Health Organisation (WHO),” she said.

The City of Bulawayo, also continues to conduct awareness campaigns on Covid-19 to various sectors in a bid to curb the spread of the pandemic.

“It is illegal to trade from undesignated sites and therefore perpetrators will face the full wrath of council as stipulated in the council by-laws and regulations. The municipality has different charges and fines for illegal traders and these are enforced through the Municipal enforcement and development control divisions,” she said.

Mrs Mpofu said the local authority has decentralised vending activities to suburban areas in a move to decongest the city.

“Nkulumane Sekusile is one of the success stories of decentralised wholesale markets. Residents and the business community are encouraged to support the council policy,” she said.

Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association executive director Mr Michael Ndiweni also confirmed the banning of vegetable vendors from doing business along 5th Avenue.

“Vendors along 5th Avenue were banned last year, but they have resurfaced. However, we are now targeting designated markets and the organisation has been running campaigns educating vendors about Covid -19 regulations,” he said.

He also pointed out that educating informal traders and vendors comes with difficulties as some were deliberately ignoring their calls. Mr Ndiweni also emphasized that it was the duty of the policeto enforce Covid -19 regulations.