JUST IN: More vaccines for Zim next month

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE is in next month set to take delivery of 500 000 more doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine which is part of the consignment that was procured by Government, as the country pushes to reach herd immunity.

The arrival of the doses is set to boost the vaccination programme with reports that in Bulawayo, clinics in the city are now only inoculating people seeking their second dose of Covid-19 vaccines as the high uptake has seen the city run out of jabs.

The city has seen an increase in the number of people seeking the vaccines following the announcement by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that Sinopharm, one of the vaccines being administered in the country has been endorsed by the world health body.

Presenting the post Cabinet briefing on Wednesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa confirmed the developments saying the doses will be arriving in the country in June.

“Regarding vaccine procurement, the public is informed that delivery of the 500 000 Sinopharm vaccine doses which were ordered from China is expected in June 2021. As of 24 May, 2021, a total of 633 635 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 288 437 their second dose across the country. Government continues to urge the public to go to their nearest health facility to receive their Covid-19 vaccine so that the country achieves the required herd immunity in order to control the spread of the disease,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Meanwhile, Minister Mutsvangwa revealed that Zimbabwe has been elected into the General Committee of the World Health Assembly.

“The main functions of the Assembly are; to determine the policies of the WHO, to appoint the WHO Director-General and to supervise financial policies and to review and approve the proposed programme budget,” she said.

Zimbabwe has taken a lead in the vaccination programme and President Mnangagwa last Friday commended citizens for embracing the Covid-19 vaccination programme. He said more vaccines were on their way so that every Zimbabwean who wants to be vaccinated is not denied the right.

The President said Zimbabwe was ahead of all mainland SADC countries in terms of procurement and administration of Covid-19 vaccines due to its top-rated national vaccination programme. Zimbabwe is targeting to reach 10 million people with vaccines to attain herd immunity.