JUST IN: No covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE country recorded no Covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours as Zimbabwe continues to make headway to contain the pandemic.

According to statistics released by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the country recorded 17 new cases and no deaths on Monday.

All the cases were local transmissions. The National Recovery Rate stands at 94 percent.

The Ministry said on Monday 1240 people received their first Covid-19 vaccine jab bringing the cumulative figure for the first dose to 69 751.

The second dose has been administered to 1213 people as of yesterday and 11 859 cumulatively.

Positivity is currently at 1.2 percent and 1467 testes were carried out yesterday.

As Of 29 March 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 36 893 cases and 34 671 recoveries so far.

