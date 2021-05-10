JUST IN: Pakistan win second Test by an innings, complete two nil triumph over Zimbabwe

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

PAKISTAN completed a 2-0 sweep over Zimbabwe in the two-match Test cricket series with an innings and 147-run triumph in the second Test on the morning of day four at Harare Sports Club on Monday.

It was just a matter of time before Pakistan romped to a comfortable win as Zimbabwe headed into the fourth day clinging on to one wicket before they surrendered to the visitors. Zimbabwe headed into day four on 220/9 in 63 overs, Luke Jongwe and Blessing Muzarabani the two batsmen at the crease.

The home team could only add 11 runs to their overnight today before they capitulated for 231 in 68 overs. Jongwe was the last Zimbabwean batsman to fall when he departed for 37, dismissed by left arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi who had him caught behind by Mohammad Rizwan.

History was made for Pakistan when for the first time they had three bowlers with a five wicket haul in the same Test and it was only the sixth time overall in Test cricket history.

Afridi finished with 5/52 while left arm spinner Nauman Ali picked up 5/86, with the two bowlers picking up all the wickets to fall in Zimbabwe’s second innings.

Pakistan’s opening batsman Abid Ali picked up the Player of the Match award worth US$500 for his unbeaten 215 while pace bowler Hassan took home the Player of the Series accolade, which came with US$1 000 for finishing with 14 wickets over the two matches.

@Mdawini_29