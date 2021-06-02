JUST IN: Sables beat Zambia in international rugby friendly match

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE warmed up for next month’s Rugby Africa Cup with 31-8 triumph over Zambia in an international rugby friendly played at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

Prop Doug Juszczyk scored two tries on debut with the other five pointers coming from Brandon centre Mudzekenyedzi, eighth man Aiden Burnett and flank Tonderai Chiwambutsa. Skipper Hilton Mudariki booted in three conversions and missed two.

Zimbabwe raced to a 24-0 lead at halftime after tries from Mudzekenyedzi, Juszczyk, Chiwambutsa and Burnett.

In the second half, it took the Sables 13 to breach the Zambian rearguard when Juszczyk went on for his second after some lovely work by inside centre Takudzwa Chieza.

Just when Zimbabwe were looking to end the match without conceding any points to their northern neigbhours, Zambia scored an unconverted try with five minutes to go. The Zambians did kick in a penalty goal right at the ed of the match but it did not matter with Zimbabwe well deserved winners.

Zimbabwe and Zambia clash again at the same venue on Saturday as the Sables intensify preparations for the Rugby Africa Cup, which also serves as a pathway for the 2023 Rugby World Cup qualification.

In matches played earlier on at the same venue, Zimbabwe Under-20 defeated Zambia Under-23 45-8 while the Zimbabwe women lost 31-22 to their Zambian counterparts. Zimbabwe Under-20 and Zimbabwe women are also in action against the same opponents on Saturday.

Zimbabwe Sables against Zambia: Doug Juszczyk, Matthew Mandioma, David Makanda, Sean Beevor, Godfrey Muzanargwo, Blithe Mavesere, Tonderai Chiwambutsa, Aiden Burnett, Hilton Mudariki (captain), Rian O’Neill, Darren Makwasha, Takudzwa Chieza, Brandon Mudzengenyedzi, Takudzwa Kumadiro, Brendon Mandivenga

Replacements: Deanne Makoni, Cleopas Kundiona, Tinotenda Msasanure, Takunda Kundishora, Biselele Tshamala, Dudlee White-Sharpley, Keith Chiwara, Shingirai [email protected]_29