JUST IN: Zimbabwe in losing start to Davis Cup tie

Simba Jemwa, Sports Correspondent

BENJAMIN Lock and his compatriot, Mehluli Sibanda got Zimbabwe’s Davis Cup World Group II semi-final to a losing start after both lost their respective singles matches played at at the Tennis Club de Tunis in Tunisia on Friday.

Sibanda was first onto the Tunis clay court facing local Malek Jaziri and lost 6-0; 6-1 to the world number 303 in a match that lasted 58 minutes. The Zimbabwean committed five double faults compared to his opponent who had none. Jaziri won all his service games and also won 12 games to Sibanda’s one on the way to a deserved victory.

In the second match of Day 1, Lock won the first set 6-2 before his opponent, Aziz Dougaz dug in to win the next two 7-6; 7-5. Lock won more games but was undone by a tie break loss in the second set that set the tone for the third set which both players wanted hard to win.

Action continues tomorrow when Benjamin teams up with his younger brother Courtney to take on the Tunisian pair of Jaziri and /Skander Mansouri before the elder Lock faces Jaziri in singles action. Sibanda will square off against Dougaz in the last match of the fixture.

Davis Cup World Group II Semi-Final Day 1 Results

Malek Jaziri beat Mehluli Sibanda 6-0; 6-1

Aziz Dougaz beat Benjamin Lock 2-6; 7-6; 7-5

Davis Cup World Group II Semi-Final Day 2 Draw

Malek JAZIRI/Skander MANSOURI vs Benjamin LOCK/Courtney John LOCK

Malek JAZIRI vs Benjamin LOCK

Aziz DOUGAZ vs Mehluli Don Ayanda SIBANDA

@RealSimbaJemwa