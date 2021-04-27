JUST IN: Zimbabwe Rugby Union hands over Covid-19 fighting equipment to Bulawayo, Manicaland Rugby Boards

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

The Zimbabwe Rugby Union continues to capacitate provinces as they get ready to resume training and play according to Sports and Recreation Commission as well World Health Organisation procedures.

Zimbabwe Rugby Union vice president South, Martin Shone on Monday handed over disinfectants, sanitisers, dispensing equipment, buckets, gloves and foot dispensers to the Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board vice chairman, Thembelani Ncube at a handover ceremony held in Bulawayo.

On the same day, Zimbabwe Rugby Union president Aaron Jani and vice president North, Losson Mtongwiza met with Manicaland rugby stakeholders in Mutare. They also handed over sanitisers, gloves, disinfectants, foot dispensers, buckets and thermal thermometers to the Manicaland Rugby Board.

Rugby is gearing up for a return, with only the national senior men’s fifteens as well as the junior men Under-20 given the green light to resume training as they are preparing for international competitions.

The Brendan Dawson coached Sables are preparing to face Tunisia and the repêchage winner in July as part of the qualification process for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. On the other hand, the Shaun De Souza mentored Junior Sables are preparing for matches against Zambia and Namibia.

The national sevens team, the Cheetahs leave for South Africa on 6 May for a Rugby Africa funded Olympic solidarity camp that where the Springboks Sevens, Kenya and Uganda are taking part. South Africa and Kenya have already qualified for the Olympics while Zimbabwe as well as Uganda are taking part in the final qualifier in Monaco in June.

@Mdawini_29