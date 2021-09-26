Kazakhstan’s Ayan wins Bonaqua African Triathlon Cup Troutbeck

Ayan Beisenbayev hits the finish line to win the Bonaqua African Triathlon Cup Troutbeck men’s elite race at the Troutbeck Resort in Nyanga yesterday

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

AYAN Beisenbayev of Kazakhstan lived up to his pre-favourite tag when he won the men’s elite race at the Bonaqua African Triathlon Cup Troutbeck to be held at Troutbeck Resort yesterday.

The 25-year-old, winner of the same race in 2016 finished first, ahead of Jawad Abdelmoula of Morocco while another Moroccan, Badr Siwane was third.

Beisenbayev said while it was a difficult race, he expected to win on what he described as a difficult course because of the high altitude at Troutbeck.

“I enjoyed this race, good place but very high altitude, for us its very hard so I expected to win, I pushed up on the bike, so I did it. Running and bike won it for me, I am not a good swimmer so I attacked on the bike and run,’’ Beisenbayev said.

Zimbabwean, Greer Wynn was third in the women’s elite race which was won by South African Hannah Newman while another South African, Bridget Theunissen was third.

Makanaka Mawere of Zimbabwe took the bronze in the junior women, a race won by Kira Ribbink of South Africa who successfully defended the title she won last year with her compatriot Anika Visser.

In the junior men, George Ascott was the highest finishing Zimbabwe in fourth place in a race won by Rossouw Venter of South Africa.

Zimbabwe, South Africa, Namibia, Kenya, Morocco, Niger, Senegal, Kazakhstan and Luxembourg were the countries represented in the four main races which took place yesterday._Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29.