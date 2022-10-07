Klusener steps down as Zimbabwe batting coach

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

FORMER South African all-rounder, Lance Klusener has left his role as the Zimbabwe senior men’s cricket team batting coach.

According to a statement released today by Zimbabwe Cricket, Klusener’s departure is by mutual consent. Klusener leaves his role on the day the Chevrons depart for Australia to take part in the International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup.

“Lance Klusener is leaving his role as Zimbabwe senior men’s batting coach with immediate effect after he reached a mutual agreement with Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC). According to his agent, the decision follows Klusener’s desire to pursue professional engagements around the globe which will impact his full-time availability for the national team’s programmes,’’ read part of the statement sent out by ZC.

Speaking on Klusener’s departure, ZC managing director said: “We are grateful to Lance for everything he has contributed during his time with us, including helping us to qualify for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 which gets underway in Australia in a few days.

“Unfortunately, due to his pressing commitments elsewhere, he could not continue with us on a full-time basis and we agreed it was in the best interests of both parties to terminate his contract. We wish him the best as he pursues new endeavours.”

Klusener made a return to the Zimbabwe technical team as batting coach in March this year, after he had previously served in the same position between 2016 and 2018.

