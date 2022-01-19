Lady Chevrons bowler Phri in ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN off spin bowler, Loryn Phiri has been chosen in the International Cricket Council Women’s Twenty20 International Team of the Year.

The 23-year old Phiri, nicknamed “Mancane” played nine T20I matches for Zimbabwe last year, and claimed a stunning 16 wickets, including best figures of 5/6 against Botswana at the 2021 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier. Her bowling average stood at a spectacular 7.18.

She is one of the three African players on the list, with others being the South African duo of Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp. England dominated the women’s Team of the Year with five English players in the squad of 11.

Phiri grew up in Bulawayo’s Emakhandeni suburb and her interest was born out of visits to the Emakhandeni Cricket Club where she perfected her skill, which eventually saw her break into the national team at a young age.

