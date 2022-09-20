Lady Chevrons on the move in ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

ZIMBABWEAN women cricketers, skipper Mary-Anne Musonda, Sharne Mayers as well as Precious Marange have made upward movement in the International Cricket Council Women’s T20I Player Rankings after fine performances in the ingoing 2022 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier taking place in the Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Opening batter Mayers, with scores of 33 and 19 runs has moved up 28 places to 39th among batters, captain Musonda has moved 10 places to 50th among batters and off spin bowler Marange has shifted 24 places to 34th among bowlers. Marange picked up two wickets for 10 runs against Papua New Guinea on Sunday.

Zimbabwe have so far picked up two wins in the qualifier where they started off with a win by eight wickets over Papua New Guinea on Sunday which they followed up with a six wicket victory against higher ranked Thailand the next day. The Lady Chevrons have qualified for the semifinals of the eight-team tournament as they top Group B with four points, followed by Thailand who are on two points.

Zimbabwe face UAE under floodlights at the Tolerance Oval on Wednesday in their last group fixture.

From Group A, Bangladesh are through to the semis with four points having won their opening two matches, followed by Scotland on two points.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29