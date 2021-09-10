Lady Chevrons thump Tanzania in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup qualifier

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE started their campaign at the International Cricket Council Women’s Twenty20 World Cup Africa Qualifier with a win by six wickets over Tanzania at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 in Gaborone on Friday (today).

Lady Chevrons skipper, Mary-Anne Musonda top scored with an unbeaten 52 off 45 deliveries to walk away with the Player of the Match while wicketkeeper Modester Mupachikwa was second best with 42 as Zimbabwe scored 104/4 in 19 overs. This was after they had bowled out Tanzania for 103 in 19.4 overs.

Monica Pascal, coming in to bat at number three top scored for Tanzania with 42 runs after they had won the toss and opted to bat first. The Tanzanians were not given any chance to settle at the crease after their opening partnership only yielded 10 runs before it was broken in the third over.

Off spinner Loryn Phiri destroyed the Tanzanian batting order as she finished with four wickets for 12 runs in four overs. Her effort were complemented by left arm seamer, Nomvelo Sibanda, who picked up two wickets for 11 in 2.4 overs. Seamer, Josephine Nkomo and off spinner Precious Marange had one wicket each.

Zimbabwe lost Marange and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano early in their run chase but they made a good recovery to win the match the match with an over to spare.

Next up for the Zimbabwean women is a clash with Eswatini on Saturday.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29