Lady Chevrons win Capricorn Women’s Twenty20 International triangular cricket series

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE are the winners of the Capricorn Women’s Twenty20 International triangular cricket series after they overpowered host nation Namibia by seven wickets at the Centre for Cricket Development Ground, Windhoek today (Tuesday).

Left arm seamer Nomvelo Sibanda was outstanding with ball in hand as she picked up five wickets for 14 runs in 3.3 overs, Namibia blown away for 70 runs in 13.3 overs. Sibanda’s display was enough for her to pick up the Player of the Match accolade. Anesu Mushangwe and Precious Marange had two wickets each while Michelle Mavunga had one wicket.

Kelis Ndlovu top scored for the Lady Chevrons with 33 off 21 balls while skipper Mary-Anne Musonda was unbeaten on 21 from 10 deliveries as Zimbabwe posted 76/3 in 9.1 overs to win the match with 65 balls remaining.

It was a brilliant end to the tri-series for Gary Brent who saw his first assignment as Lady Chevrons coach conclude in defeat when they lost by seven wickets to Namibia last Wednesday. Zimbabwe recovered from that loss to beat Uganda three times and Namibia twice.

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano ended as the leading run scorer for the series with 172 runs followed by Ndlovu on 146 runs. Mushangwe was the second wicket taker with 10 wickets.

