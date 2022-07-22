Lady Chevrons win T20 series in India

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

SHARNE Mayers was the scored a century to help the Zimbabwe women’s national team to beat NICE girls by 32 runs in a Twenty20 cricket match played in India on Thursday, which saw the Lady Chevrons win the five match series 3-2.

Player of the match Mayers hit 101 off 67 balls as Zimbabwe posted 153-3 in 20 overs which the hosts failed to chase, the home team finishing on 121-7 in the maximum overs. Off spinner Precious Marange finished with 2/17 and medium pace bowler Esther Mbofana had figures of 2/25 for the Mary-Anne Musonda captained Zimbabwe to take the series.

The Lady Chevrons are in India for a training camp in preparation for September’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in United Arab Emirates. Coached by Gary Brent, they will return to Zimbabwe on 30 July after an 18 day overseas camp.

Zimbabwe secured a ticket to the UAE after they won the 2021 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier was a cricket tournament that was played in Botswana in September last year.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29