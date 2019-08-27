LATEST: 150 international buyers confirmed for Sanganai/Hlanganani expo

Over 150 international buyers and 15 international media houses are expected at this year’s Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo scheduled for Bulawayo.

The 12th edition of Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo runs from September 12 to 14 at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Grounds.

In a briefing on the sidelines of Exhibitor Training Program held in Harare on Tuesday morning, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority’s Acting Executive Director National Conventional Bureau, Ms Pauline Ndlovu, said of the 15 international media houses, five were being hosted.

“There is great anticipation from the 10 international media houses that are coming as well as the five which we are hosting.

“Over and above this we have 150 international buyers who are coming and one of the highlights for this year is the research conference whereby it’s going to be strictly by invitation. The reason being that we don’t want the event to be oversubscribed but at the same time we want buyers to interact with service providers,” said Ms Ndlovu.

She said the buyers were coming from South Africa, Europe, China-Asia-Pacific, Ghana and the UK.

Other highlights of the world tourism expo are Speed Networking which is scheduled for 12 and 13 September. There will also be an awards ceremony and the official opening set for 13 September.

There will be a buyers’ tour on 30 September

Ms Ndlovu urged exhibitors to be ready on 9 September during which time they will be given their badges. She said ZTA was hoping to project an international platform to showcase Zimbabwe’s tourism products.

She said assured exhibitors and all those who will participate at the expo that there was not going to be any interruption regarding electricity or fuel supply.

One of the facilitators at the training programme, Mr Joseph Nkani, of Markers Association of Zimbabwe, spoke about marketing and promotion of tourism products.- ZTA