LATEST: 220 cases in two days …Covid-19 ravages Mash West

Sithatshisiwe Vuma, Sunday News Reporter

COVID-19 continued its rampage in Mashonaland West yesterday, with the province recording 105 new positive cases, bringing to 220 the number of infections detected just over the last two days.

Despite the overwhelming number of new cases, no deaths have been recorded in the province over the two-day period, with Mhangura, Chidamoyo and Chinhoyi designated as hotspots. Kariba, Karoi and Kwekwe have been placed on localised lockdown.

The increased number of cases come as fears of a third wave in the country gather momentum, with government tightening Covid-19 regulations on crowds and gatherings over the weekend.

Three deaths and 138 new Covid-19 cases were recorded on Wednesday, with four of the country’s provinces having areas that have been classified as hotspots.

Masvingo, with new infections had the second highest Covid-19 cases countrywide followed by Harare with 28, Bulawayo with 22, Mashonaland Central with 11, Manicaland with nine and Midlands with seven. Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North and Mashonaland East all recorded four cases each.

Nkulumane, Emakhandeni and Northen suburbs in Bulawayo are Covid-19 hotspots together with Mhangura Masvingo and Chiredzi districts in Masvingo province, while Mt Darwin in Mashonaland Central have been classified as hotspots.

As of yesterday, 418 700 people had been fully inoculated, while above 694 000 have received their first Covid-19 jabs and 1162 people received their first Covid-19 vaccine doses while 4113 received their second jabs.