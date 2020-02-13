LATEST: 716% rates increment comes into effect

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Municipal Reporter

THE government has approved the Bulawayo City Council’s 2020 budget which will see the local authority effect a rates and rentals increment of over 700 percent.

In a statement, the city’s town clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, reported that the budget was approved on 31 January.

“The city of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public and customers that the 2020 municipal budget has been approved together with an increase in tariff charges. The new approved charges are effective from 1 February 2020.

“Customers who had made payment arrangements with the City of Bulawayo are encouraged to visit the nearest Revenue Office to update their debt payment arrangements to incorporate the new charges and continue enjoying the benefits that go with such arrangements. This opportunity to review your payment arrangement is available to all up to 31 March,” said Mr Dube.

Last year the local authority announced that it was pushing for an initial immediate 300 percent increment as its supplementary budget before ballooning the rates by a further 416 percent in January as part of its 2020 budget projections.

According to the latest council report the local authority is owed a total of $182 966 381 with residents owing $100 970 914 while industry and commercial debtors stand at $ 72 518 361. Government departments owe $5 051 373 while parastatals owe $4 425 733. Council is also owed $114 166 939 by Zesa in royalties for the use of the Bulawayo Power Station.