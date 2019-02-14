LATEST: Nkulumane looter to languish in jail for 12 months

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

A 24-YEAR-OLD man from Nkulumane suburb has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for crimes he committed during the violent protests that rocked the country in January.

Liberty Wilson Gondo appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Gladmore Mushove facing two counts, one for public violence and the other for unlawful entry and theft.

He was found guilty on both cases and sentenced to 12 months in prison of which six were suspended on condition he does not commit any offence involving unlawful entry and dishonesty. Gondo will now be serving an effective six months in prison.

It is the State’s case that on 15 January this year at Bullet Shopping Centre in Nkulumane 5 suburb, Gondo, and two other suspects who are still at large, believed to be his brothers, unlawfully and intentionally fanned violence in the suburb.

Gondo, smashed a door and broke a burglar bar to gain entry into Cool Land Supermarket, Musarurwa Supermarket, Savemor and Mqombothi Sports Bar.

Gondo and the two other suspects were armed with axes and crowbars, where they smashed a window at Musarurwa Supermarket and forcibly gained entry into the shop by bending security bars.

After gaining entry the trio ransacked the shop and stole a petrol powered Generator, valued at $3 200.

Gondo was arrested on 24 January this year, following a tip off from members of the public. He was apprehended at his home in Nkulumane.

Mr Thobelani Nyathi prosecuted.

Meanwhile the magistrate’s court in Bulawayo has been a hive of activity with hundreds of arrested suspects being charged for various crimes committed during the violent January protests.