LATEST: Silver, bronze medals for Zimbabwe at All Africa Pool Games

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE came home with a silver medal as well as two bronze from the recently held All Africa Pool Games that took place in Secunda, South Africa.

South Africa, Uganda and Zimbabwe took part in the competition that took place from 25 to 28 October. Zimbabwe came third in the men’s category and second in the women. In the Chinese 8-ball, Zimbabwean teams finished third. In terms of individual competitions, Zimbabwe achieved fourth place in the African black ball competition.

Tendai Mubaiwa was fourth in the Chinese 8-ball competition and Hillary Mukamuri was fourth in the black competition. Flatter Moyo came fourth in the women singles black ball.

Zimbabwe Pool Association technical director, Wellington Chikasha said the All Africa Games were an enormous event where the country got to compete in the Chinese 8-ball for the first time. He also managed to link up with an official for Chinese 8-ball, who promised to facilitate that Zimbabwe get the equipment for this particular format of pool.

“The competition was great, it was the first time for Zimbabwe to compete in the Chinese 8 ball competition. I spoke to the regional manager for Africa Chinese 8-ball, he promised to assist us acquire Chinese black ball equipment,’’ Chikasha said.

Meanwhile, local pool players are gearing up for Carling Black Label National Pool Championships which get underway on 9 November, with the national finals slated to take place later on next month at a venue still to be decided.

