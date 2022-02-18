‘Let’s keep our feet on the ground: Ninja-in-Chief

Simba Jemwa, Online Correspondent

BULAWAYO Chiefs’ head coach Nilton Terroso insists his charges along with all the Ninjas must keep their feet on the ground ahead of their derby against Chicken Inn at Luveve Stadium this Saturday.

The Portuguese coach and his lads saw off FC Platinum last Saturday and now increasingly look an ominous adversary for any and all comers in the Castle Premier Soccer League. He on the other hand is smart enough to understand that a league chase is a marathon and three or four games cannot be used as yardstick for a potential league tile winner.

“We need to keep our feet on the ground and remember that our objectives are to consistently play well and to develop a particular style of play. Ours is not a march at the championship, but rather to build a team that will be a consistent performer for a long time to come,” said Terroso at a press briefing ahead of the Chicken Inn tie.

Since his arrival, Terroso has been coy about his chances in the league more so now after signing several good players that have transformed his side into possible championship winning squad. Additions include the Moyo twins, Elvis and Kevin, their former FC Platinum teammate, Kelvin Madzongwe, Obriel Chirinda who could face his former employers, and Obadiah Tarumbwa, all of who have the pedigree to champion the league challenge.

And then they have the young Mthokozisi Msebe can duly enjoy his birthday. Msebe, who scored his debut Premiership goal when “The Ninjas” upstaged champions FC Platinum 2-0 at Luveve, turned 22 on Thursday. The Bantu Rovers product is, however, aware that a lot more is now expected from him.

Although he joined Bulawayo Chiefs from Bantu Rovers in 2020, he did not have the opportunity to showcase his talent due to the suspension of football because of Covid-19.

Against Chicken Inn, Chiefs face former champions who have been consistent performers in the league. That they lost Chirinda may not be much of a problem given that they themselves have added to their arsenal. Former Highlanders and FC Platinum midfielder, Denzel Khumalo has joined as has goal poacher, Itai Hwata from Cranborne Bullets, Richard Hachiro from Caps United, Brighton Ncube formerly with Zebras Revolution, raided Bulawayo City to sign Tawanda Zinaka.

Again, Joey Antipas seems to have assembled a very competitive side. Already Hwata has hit the ground running, scoring a brace in his side’s 3-0 victory over a battling Tenax at Luveve Stadium last Sunday. The third goal was scored by veteran forward Brian Muza.

With a midfield that includes Khumalo, Chicken Inn now have the creative power to demand goals from their forwards with impunity.

However, their opponents this Saturday also have a very skilled midfield to call on. Apart from Madzongwe who is expected to more than just provide cover for the back four, the Ninjas have in their arsenal the supremely talented Sipho Ndlovu who can unlock many a defence on a good day.

Fixtures

Saturday: FC Platinum vs Dynamos (Mandava), Chicken Inn vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Luveve), Yadah vs Black Rhinos (Baobab)

Sunday: Highlanders vs Whawha (Barbourfields), Herentals vs Manica Diamonds (National Sports Stadium), Cranborne Bullets vs ZPC Kariba (Baobab), Tenax vs Bulawayo City (Sakubva), Triangle vs Harare City (Gibbo)

Monday: Caps United vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (National Sports Stadium) – @RealSimbaJemwa