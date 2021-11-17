Level two national lockdown extended

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Government has extended the current Level Two National Lockdown by a further two weeks noting the need to heighten vaccination uptake in order to protect the nation against a possible 4th wave of the pandemic.

This came out during a post-Cabinet briefing, where the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Cde Monica Mutsvangwa said Provincial Vaccination Teams have ramped up implementation of their respective District Vaccination Micro-Plans, including mobilisation campaigns.

She further assured the nation that most of the country’s vaccines still have some years to go before they expire.

“The cumulative weekly total number (first and second doses) of vaccines administered during the week under review increased to 144 253 from the 114 873 administered the previous week, indicating that the provincial vaccination blitz launched in October 2021 is yielding the desired results and will be strengthened.

“Focus continues to be on achieving the end of year national and global target of total population coverage of 60 percent and 40 percent, respectively. To this end, members of the public are urged to present themselves for vaccination as Provincial Vaccination Teams have ramped up implementation of their respective District Vaccination Micro-Plans, including mobilisation campaigns,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The Minister noted that the recovery rate was pegged at 96 percent with 469 active cases reported.

“The number of Covid-19 cases in schools is declining, as well as those in need of hospitalization for Covid-19, with no patients under intensive care. In general, therefore, this indicates that the national response measures instituted by Government continue to pay off and that the pandemic is being brought under control.

“Government, nonetheless, continues to call upon citizens to strictly observe the national and World Health Organisation (WHO) Covid-19 protocols as well as to get vaccinated to prevent a 4th wave of the Covid-19 outbreak,” said the Minister.