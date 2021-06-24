Limpopo Car Smuggling: 7th SA soldier arrested

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

South Africa’s organised crime police, the Hawks have arrested a seventh soldier linked to a syndicate that has in the last four years been facilitating the smuggling of stolen vehicles into Zimbabwe via the Limpopo River.

Six others were arrested on Monday following an intelligence operation code-named “Night Vigil’ that ran between 2017 and 2019.

Hawks Spokesperson for Limpopo Captain Matimba Maluleke said the soldiers would demand R15 000 per vehicle from the smugglers. He said the operation was launched in response to a scourge of vehicle theft and smuggling along the Zimbabwe and South Africa’s border.

“The soldiers were arrested on Monday in North West, Northern Cape and Free State provinces for alleged corruption appeared in the Musina Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and they were remanded in custody to June 28 for formal bail application.

“The seventh accused handed himself to the authorities on Tuesday,” said Capt Maluleke.

He said some of the accused persons’ ranks ranged from private to lance corporal.

The accused include privates; Edward Lepokolo (48), Rapula Reuben Maidi (49), Bulelani Danti (30), Peter Thato Nemane (52), Thembani Mjelo(31), and two (2) Lance Corporals, Marks Funeka(49), and Ludwe Gwedashe (44).

The smuggling of vehicles along the Limpopo River is rife and most of the vehicles will be en-route to Malawi, Mozambique, and Tanzania while some will be destined for the Zimbabwean market.