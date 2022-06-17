Lions, Westside clash in NPL T20 Blast final

Westside celebrating a wicket in one of their matches in the NPL T20 Blast

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

LIONS will face Westside in the inaugural final of the NPL T20 Blast at Harare Sports Club on Saturday, 18 June.

The match is scheduled to start at 1100 hours.

Lions go into the championship decider with a perfect record, having won all their five round-robin fixtures in the club tournament to top the NPL T20 Blast standings.

On the other hand, it was not plain sailing for Westside who won three and lost two of their games and only booked their place in the final thanks to a better head-to-head record against the third-placed Gladiators after the two sides had finished with the same number of points.

One of those defeats was a three-run loss at the hands of Lions in a closely contested encounter played at Mutare Sports Club on 9 June.

The participating teams qualified for the NPL T20 Blast by virtue of having finished in the top six in this season’s National Premier League.

Spectators who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be permitted to watch the final in person free of charge.

The match will be live-streamed on Zimbabwe Cricket’s YouTube channel and website, while ball-by-ball coverage will also be available on the Zimbabwe Cricket mobile app.

