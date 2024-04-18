LIVE BLOG : INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATIONS #ZIM @44

Today, we join hands in celebration of a significant milestone in Zimbabwe’s history – its 44th Independence Day. This day marks not just the end of colonial rule but also the birth of a nation that has shown resilience, strength, and a rich cultural heritage.

CLICK HERE for LIVE updates of proceedings in Murambinda B High School, Buhera District in Manicaland Province where more than 70 000 are expected to converge and interface with His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa as he leads the process.